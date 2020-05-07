BS4 offers: Hero Splendor BS4 available at INR 10,000 discount

Select Hero MotoCorp dealerships are providing a massive INR 10,000 discount on the Hero Splendor BS4. This exercise is to liquidate the stock.

The BS6 implementation deadline in the country was 1 April 2020, but it got postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Many dealerships of several automobile companies are still sitting on BS4 stock and offering heavy discounts to clear them.

As per the latest media reports, some Hero MotoCorp dealerships are offering INR 10,000 off on Hero Splendor BS4. Interested customers can make the booking of the motorcycle by paying a refundable token amount of INR 200. The Hero Splendor BS4 retails at INR 51,790*. After the discount, it will cost INR 41,790*.

For those of you who are wondering why BS4 vehicles are still on sale post the BS6 implementation deadline, the Hon’ble Supreme Court gave a new ruling in this regards in March. As per the ruling, companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) for 10 days everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Also, dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

Although the Indian Govt has given some relaxation, the nationwide lockdown is still in place until at least 17 May 2020. At the moment, we don’t know for sure when it would end, after which the 10 day countdown will begin.

In related news, the Hero HF Deluxe BS4 is also available at a discount of INR 10,000 at select Hero MotoCorp dealerships.