BS-VI Yamaha RayZR 125 FI to be launched in February 2020 - Report

The BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZX 125 FI will be launched in India in February 2020, claims a report from BikeDekho. It was announced at the launch event of the BS-VI Yamaha Fascino 125 FI last week but its launch timeline was not disclosed there.

The BS-VI Yamaha RayZR 125 FI will be available in two versions – standard and Street Rally. It mounts the same BS-VI 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected motor as the BS-VI Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. This engine produces 8.2 PS of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The feature list of Yamaha's new RayZR comprises Stop & Start system, Smart Motor Generator for a quieter start-up and side stand engine cut-off function.

Both variants have an apron-mounted headlight setup, LED DRL and a fully digital instrument console. The Street Rally variant further benefits from Brush Guards (knuckle guards), slightly different side panels, and block pattern tyres. The colour options further distinguish the two variants. The standard variant is available in five colour options – Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail. The Street Rally variant, on the other hand, is available in two options – Deep Purplish Blue Metallic and Sparkle Green.

The hardware specifications include telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided spring at the back. Anchoring department includes drum brakes on both ends as standard, while a front disc is available as an option.

The BS-VI Yamaha RayZX 125 FI could be around INR 10,000 costlier than the BS-IV Yamaha RayzR (110 cc). It'll compete with the likes of Aprilia SR 125 and Aprillia Storm 125.

