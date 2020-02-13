BS-VI TVS Radeon prices revealed, to be up to INR 8k costlier - Report

The BS-VI TVS Radeon will be priced from INR 58,992* for the Base variant, says a new media report. Compared to the BS-IV version (Base variant), it will be INR 6,632 more expensive.

While the Base variant will get a price hike of INR 6,632, the Special Edition variant with drum brake will get dearer by INRR 7,732 and cost INR 61,992. The Special Edition variant with disc brake will be priced at INR 64,992 in the BS-VI version, marking a whopping INR 8,632 price hike.

BS-VI TVS Radeon vs. BS-IV TVS Radeon - Prices

Variants BS-VI Price BS-IV Price Price difference Base (Drum Brake) INR 58,992 INR 52,360 INR 6,632 Special Edition (Drum Brake) INR 61,992 INR 54,260 INR 7,732 Special Edition (Disc Brake) INR 64,992 INR 56,360 INR 8,632

As seen in the case of other BS-VI updated two-wheelers, the TVS Radeon may receive fuel-injection and updated exhaust system. There is also a possibility that the ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) unit of the BS-VI TVS Jupiter being used.

The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine may likely develop the same 6.18 kW (8.4 PS) at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm in the updated version. Like the BS-IV version, it will be linked to a 4-speed constant mesh transmission. The BS-VI update could increase the bike's kerb weight, which currently stands at 112 kg.

In terms of cycle parts, the BS-VI TVS Radeon would use the same Telescopic oil damped front suspension and 5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the back.

There would be no significant changes other than BS-VI compliance on the Radeon, although, TVS might introduce new colour options and graphics after a few months down the line. In other updates, the company has confirmed to launch a second premium bike under its partnership with BMW Motorrad. Read its full details here.

[News Source: Bike Dekho]