BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched soon, pre-bookings open

For those of you who have been waiting for the BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350, IndianAutosBlog.com has got some news. Dealer sources have told us that the new Royal Enfield could be launched sometime during mid to end March 2020.

Some Royal Enfield dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings for the BS-VI Bullet 350 unofficially. So, interested people can reserve one for themselves by paying a token amount of INR 10,000.

If we talk about the changes in the upcoming 2020 BS-VI Bullet 350, the biggest one will be the engine. It would be the same 346 cc single-cylinder engine but now compliant with the more stringent, BS-VI emission norms that will be enforced in the country on 1 April 2020.

In its BS-IV state of tune, the engine produces 19.8 BHP of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is being said that the power of the BS-VI version could be marginally lower whereas the torque would be the same.

There have been various speculations about Royal Enfield introducing a new colour option for the Bullet 350 with the BS-VI version. As per our dealer sources, the base or standard variant of the bike will not get any new paint schemes, perhaps to keep the prices in check. However, there’s a possibility that the company might introduce a new colour scheme in a new higher-end variant and maybe it could be the Forest Green colour of the Bullet 500 which has been discontinued.

The prices of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 aren't out yet but we wouldn’t be surprised to see them being around INR 10,000 to INR 15,000 higher than the BS-IV model's prices. For reference, the BS-IV version is priced from INR 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).