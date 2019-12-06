BS-VI Jeep Compass petrol with more powerful engine spied

The Jeep Compass petrol has been spotted with a more powerful, 170 PS 1.4L MultiAir engine (according to the document sheet glued to its rear-glass). This engine is an upgraded, BS-VI version of the currently offered, BS-IV compliant 163 PS 1.4L MultiAir engine.

The BS-VI version of the 163 PS 1.4L MultiAir petrol engine in the test mule seen here is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Its maximum torque should be the same as that of the existing, BS-IV version - 250 Nm. According to the document, the BS-VI petrol engine variant seen here is in the most basic, Sport equipment line, and in front-wheel drive drivetrain layout. The BS-IV petrol engine variant is offered in only FWD and the same is expected for the BS-VI petrol engine variant.

The Jeep Compass sold internationally, including the units exported from the Indian plant, is already offered with the 170 PS 1.4L MultiAir 4-cylinder petrol engine. Expect the BS-VI Jeep Compass petrol to be launched by March 2020.

In other developments, Jeep has begun road-testing the India-bound 7-seat Jeep SUV. This model was spotted for the very time in Brazil rrecently. Though the Small-Wide platform underpinning this SUV will be the same as Compass, the op-hat, suspension and steering-gear will be different, and the wheelbase will be longer. Also, it will use a different name. In India, it will likely be launched in 2021, after the facelifted Jeep Compass.

[Image Source - Team-BHP]