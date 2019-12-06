BS-VI Jeep Compass petrol with more powerful engine spied

The Jeep Compass petrol has been spotted with a more powerful, 170 PS 1.4L MultiAir engine (according to the document sheet glued to its rear-glass). This engine is an upgraded, BS-VI version of the currently offered, BS-IV compliant 163 PS 1.4L MultiAir engine.

Expect the BS-VI Jeep Compass Petrol to be launched in early 2020.

The BS-VI version of the 163 PS 1.4L MultiAir petrol engine in the test mule seen here is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Its maximum torque should be the same as that of the existing, BS-IV version - 250 Nm. According to the document, the BS-VI petrol engine variant seen here is in the most basic, Sport equipment line, and in front-wheel drive drivetrain layout. The BS-IV petrol engine variant is offered in only FWD and the same is expected for the BS-VI petrol engine variant.

The Jeep Compass sold internationally, including the units exported from the Indian plant, is already offered with the 170 PS 1.4L MultiAir 4-cylinder petrol engine. Expect the BS-VI Jeep Compass petrol to be launched by March 2020.

The test document glued to the rear glass panel of the spotted Jeep Compass also suggests that it is the 'Sport' variant.

Also Read: 7-seat Jeep SUV for India spied for the first time, won't be just a longer Jeep Compass

In other developments, Jeep has begun road-testing the India-bound 7-seat Jeep SUV. This model was spotted for the very time in Brazil rrecently. Though the Small-Wide platform underpinning this SUV will be the same as Compass, the op-hat, suspension and steering-gear will be different, and the wheelbase will be longer. Also, it will use a different name. In India, it will likely be launched in 2021, after the facelifted Jeep Compass.

