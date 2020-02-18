BS-VI Hyundai Venue with 1.5L engine option launched, priced from INR 6.70 lakh

Hyundai has launched the BS-VI Venue in India with prices starting at INR 6.70 lakh* for the petrol variant and at INR 8.09 lakh* for the diesel variant. Compared to the BS-IV version, the BS-VI version is up to INR 24,000 costlier in the petrol variant and up to INR 55,000 costlier in the diesel variant.
As stated in the previous report, the Hyundai Venue has received a BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel engine which replaces the BS-IV 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The new diesel engine is a non-VGT version of the Kia Seltos’ 115 PS engine. Apart from this, the Hyundai Venue diesel is now also available in SX(O) dual-tone trim.
BS-VI Hyundai Venue (diesel) - Prices*
|Configuration
|BS-VI
|BS-IV
|Difference
|E
|INR 8.09 lakh
|INR 7.76 lakh
|INR 33,000
|S
|INR 9.01 lakh
|INR 8.46 lakh
|INR 55,000
|SX
|INR 9.99 lakh
|INR 9.79 lakh
|INR 20,000
|SX Dual
|INR 10.27 lakh
|INR 9.94 lakh
|INR 33,000
|SX (O)
|INR 11.39 lakh
|INR 10.85 lakh
|INR 46,000
|SX (O) Dual
|INR 11.49 lakh
|-
|-
BS-VI Hyundai Venue petrol - Prices*
|Configuration
|BS-VI
|BS-IV
|Difference
|E 1.2 MT
|INR 6.70 lakh
|INR 6.51 lakh
|INR 19,000
|S 1.2 MT
|INR 7.40 lakh
|INR 7.21 lakh
|INR 19,000
|S 1.0 MT
|INR 8.46 lakh
|INR 8.22 lakh
|INR 24,000
|S 1.0 7-DCT
|INR 9.60 lakh
|INR 9.36 lakh
|INR 24,000
|SX 1.0 MT
|INR 9.79 lakh
|INR 9.55 lakh
|INR 24,000
|SX 1.0 MT DT
|INR 9.94 lakh
|INR 9.70 lakh
|INR 24,000
|SX 1.0 (O)
|INR 10.85 lakh
|INR 10.61 lakh
|INR 24,000
|SX 1.0 (O) DT
|INR 10.95 lakh
|-
|-
|SX+ 1.0 7-DCT
|INR 11.35 lakh
|INR 11.12 lakh
|INR 23,000
|SX+ 1.0 7-DCT DT
|INR 11.50 lakh
|-
|-
Like the BS-IV Hyundai Venue, the BS-VI Hyundai Venue will be available in E, S, SX and SX (O) trims. However, unlike in the old model, all the four variants will feature Alternator Management System (AMS) for improved fuel economy and extended battery life. Apart from that, also new to the SX and SX (O) grades (with 1.0L engine and 7-speed DCT) will be Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
