BS-VI Hyundai Venue with 1.5L engine option launched, priced from INR 6.70 lakh

18/02/2020 - 15:40 | ,   | Prashant Singh
Hyundai has launched the BS-VI Venue in India with prices starting at INR 6.70 lakh* for the petrol variant and at INR 8.09 lakh* for the diesel variant. Compared to the BS-IV version, the BS-VI version is up to INR 24,000 costlier in the petrol variant and up to INR 55,000 costlier in the diesel variant.

Apart from the BS-VI compliance, the Hyundai Venue now also receives a 1.5 diesel engine and new features.

As stated in the previous report, the Hyundai Venue has received a BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel engine which replaces the BS-IV 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The new diesel engine is a non-VGT version of the Kia Seltos’ 115 PS engine. Apart from this, the Hyundai Venue diesel is now also available in SX(O) dual-tone trim.

BS-VI Hyundai Venue (diesel) - Prices*

ConfigurationBS-VIBS-IVDifference
EINR 8.09 lakhINR 7.76 lakhINR 33,000
SINR 9.01 lakhINR 8.46 lakhINR 55,000
SXINR 9.99 lakhINR 9.79 lakhINR 20,000
SX DualINR 10.27 lakhINR 9.94 lakhINR 33,000
SX (O)INR 11.39 lakhINR 10.85 lakhINR 46,000
SX (O) DualINR 11.49 lakh--

BS-VI Hyundai Venue petrol - Prices*

ConfigurationBS-VI BS-IVDifference
E 1.2  MTINR 6.70 lakhINR 6.51 lakhINR 19,000
S 1.2 MTINR 7.40 lakhINR 7.21 lakhINR 19,000
S 1.0 MTINR 8.46 lakhINR 8.22 lakhINR 24,000
S 1.0 7-DCTINR 9.60 lakhINR 9.36 lakhINR 24,000
SX 1.0 MTINR 9.79 lakhINR 9.55 lakhINR 24,000
SX 1.0 MT DTINR 9.94 lakhINR 9.70 lakhINR 24,000
SX 1.0 (O)INR 10.85 lakhINR 10.61 lakhINR 24,000
SX 1.0 (O) DTINR 10.95 lakh--
SX+ 1.0 7-DCTINR 11.35 lakhINR 11.12 lakhINR 23,000
SX+ 1.0 7-DCT DTINR 11.50 lakh--

Like the BS-IV Hyundai Venue, the BS-VI Hyundai Venue will be available in E, S, SX and SX (O) trims. However, unlike in the old model, all the four variants will feature Alternator Management System (AMS) for improved fuel economy and extended battery life. Apart from that, also new to the SX and SX (O) grades (with 1.0L engine and 7-speed DCT) will be Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

*Ex-showroom

