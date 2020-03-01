BS-VI Honda Activa 6G TVC released, highlights scooter's 6 new features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has released the TVC of the new BS-VI Activa 6G that was launched in the country earlier this year and replaced the much popular Honda Activa 5G that was introduced back in March 2018.

The commercial of the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G highlights the scooter’s six new features:

1. Silent Start

The new Activa comes with a ‘silent start’ system which ensures that the least amount of sound is generated when firing up the engine. This system has an ACG (Alternating Current Generator) Starter Motor which removes gear meshing and gear engagement noise and also reduces maintenance.

2. Telescopic Front Suspension

Honda has added telescopic front suspension in the Activa with the latest update. This allows the scooter to handle uneven road surfaces much better and provide an enhanced and comfortable ride.

3. 12-inch Front Wheel

With the new 12-inch front wheel, the Honda Activa has become slightly more capable when it comes to tackling bad roads. The bigger wheel and the new telescopic suspension work in conjunction to improve the scooter’s ride quality, handling, and thus, the overall user experience.

4. 10% More Mileage

Honda claims that the new Activa 6G offers 10% more mileage than the Activa 5G because of its new BS-VI compliant 109.51 cc air-cooled engine that comes with Honda’s PGM-Fi and eSP technologies. This engine is capable of producing 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

5. Engine Start/Stop Switch

Honda has added an engine start/stop switch in the Activa. It is a convenient feature that really comes in handy in various conditions like at a traffic signal.

6. External Fuel Filling Cap

Another convenient feature in the new Activa 6G is the external fuel filling cap that can be opened by its switch located near the keyhole. This feature eliminates the tedious task of getting down the scooter, unlocking the seat, lifting the seat, and then undoing the fuel tank cap to fill fuel.

Also Read: BS-VI Honda Activa 125 recalled over two issues - Here's how to check if your unit is affected

Apart from these six new features, the BS-VI Activa 6G has various other interesting features. To know about them in detail, you can check out our first ride review.