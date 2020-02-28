BS-VI Hero Super Splendor vs BS-VI Honda CB Shine - Spec Comparison

Hero Super Splendor, the dark horse in the 125 cc motorcycle segment, has been updated to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. A lot of mechanical and cosmetic changes have been introduced to the 125 cc commuter bike.

The Hero Super Splendor is an evolution of the Splendor brand and was introduced for the first time in 2005 to take forward the legacy of the same. However, instead of being positioned as a 125 cc competitor, the Super Splendor was overshadowed by the Glamour. The motorcycle today remains as an extension of the Splendor brand.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the BS-VI Hero Super Splendor and the BS-VI Honda CB Shine.

Design

Both the Hero Super Splendor and Honda CB Shine have maintained their utilitarian character and retained their familiar silhouette. The Hero Super Splendor gets new stickers and more chrome on its body.

The Hero Super Splendor gets a new chrome heat shield on the exhaust, a feature seen on Honda bikes as well. Besides that, the rear, single-piece grab rail is now in body colour in both the motorcycles. The Hero Super Splendor has also gained a dual-tone body colour thanks to the new stickering job. It has also received a chrome eyebrow on the headlamps, a styling trait that is seen on the CB Shine as well.

With the new powertrain, Hero MotoCorp has also introduced a dual-tone colour scheme for the engine. On the other hand, the Honda CB Shine has an all-black look on the engine. Rear-view mirrors in both the machines have been retained from the previous BS-IV iteration and miss out on body-coloured units.

The Hero Super Splendor is retailed in four colours. These include a new Metallic Nexus Blue, along with Glaze Black, Heavy Grey, and Candy Blazing Red. The CB Shine is also offered in four colours: Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.

The Super Splendor boasts a 180 mm ground clearance which is 18 mm more than that of the CB Shine. So, it can tackle bad roads better. This is especially important for the Hero badged motorcycle as its key target customers are from Tier-2 and tire-3 cities, which are usually known to be plagued with bad road conditions.

Cycle Parts

The BS-VI Hero Super Splendor boasts an all-new diamond frame which is a step-up from the dual-cradle-based setup seen of the outgoing BS-IV version. Even the Honda CB Shine 125 uses a similar diamond frame setup.

Both the motorcycles employ conventional, right-side down telescopic fork up front and twin springs at the rear. HeroMotoCorp claims that the front suspension travel has been increased by 15 mm whereas the rear setup has seen a 7.5 mm increase in travel.

The BS-VI Hero Super Splendor goes one up against the BS-VI Honda CB Shine 125 with a wider profile rear tyre. The former gets a 90 mm wide rear tyre, while the latter makes do with a 80 mm wide unit. This means that the Super Splendor will offer more contact patch which will translate to improved grip. However, the Honda bike boasts a low rolling resistance tyre which helps in reducing fuel consumption.

Both the BS-VI Hero Super Splendor and BS-VI are offered with a 240 mm front disc brake, albeit only in the top variant. The rear brake is a 130 mm drum unit in both the machines. Also, in line with the current government regulations, both the motorcycles are fitted with their version of a combined braking system.

Engine

The Hero Super Splendor is now fitted with a new 125 cc engine which is a step forward from the old Honda developed mill. It produces 10.9 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, the 124 cc engine of Honda CB Shine produces a slightly lower 10.6 PS of power at 7,500 rpm. This Honda mill churns out a slightly higher 11 Nm of torque 6,000 rpm. The power output of the Hero bike's engine machine is more and the situation with the torque is the opposite. However, this is not going to make any major difference during everyday riding. Also, the engines of both the bikes now use fuel injection.

The BS-VI Honda CB Shine boasts a silent start with the help of an ACG (Alternating Current Generator) starter. The BS-VI Hero Super Splendor offers a much more useful feature – i3S. This Hero-patented technology is essentially a start-stop technology that switches off the engine when the motorcycle has stopped for a particular duration, say at a traffic signal. This helps the Hero Super Splendor to return better fuel economy.

For transmission duties, both Hero Super Splendor and Honda CB Shine 125 have been upgraded to a five-speed gearbox. Previously both the machines were offered only with a four-speed gearbox.

Prices

The BS-VI Hero Super Splendor is offered in two variants, one with only drum brakes and the other with a front disc brake. Honda’s CB Shine in BS-VI avatar also follows the same strategy.

Hero has priced the drum brake-only variant at INR 67,300 and the front disc brake variant at INR 70,800 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the BS-VI Honda CB Shine is priced higher at INR 67,857 and INR 72,557 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi) in the drum brake only and front disc brake variants respectively.

What’s interesting to note here is that Hero charges a lesser amount of premium for the disc brake variant over the standard drum brake-only variant.