BS-VI effect: 7 Toyota models being discontinued by next month

India’s leap to BS-VI emission norms is going to have a significant impact on Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Toyota’s Indian subsidiary will have discontinued 7 models from its line-up by the end of next month owing to this transition.

At the beginning of this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor discontinued the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser and the Toyota Prius. Priced at INR 96.30 lakh*, INR 1.47 crore* and INR 45.09 lakh*, these were costly CBU imports. By the end of March, four more models will exit our market.

TKM will discontinue the Toyota Corolla Altis (from INR 16.45 lakh*), Toyota Etios (from INR 5.34 lakh*), Toyota Etios Cross (from INR 6.50 lakh*) and Toyota Platinum Etios (from INR 6.50 lakh*) next month. The company doesn’t plan to renew the Toyota Etios series. A new generation Toyota Corolla Altis is already existing globally, but it has been decided not to launch the all-new model here because of the poor demand for C-segment sedans.

By 2021, TKM will likely launch four new models. Two of these models will be Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza and Ertiga manufactured by Maruti Suzuki. The former is said to arrive this year and the latter will reportedly go on sale next year. The only two original Toyota launches would be the facelifted Fortuner and facelifted Innova Crysta. There could be more new models, but we are certain about these four at least. Also, a CNG variant of the Innova Crysta is being tested and could be launched later this year.

Last month, TKM launched the BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta. This month, it is expected to launch the BS-VI Toyota Fortuner.

*Ex-showroom Delhi