Toyota Fortuner to Fortuner Legender Conversion Kits Now Out

Earlier in January this year, Toyota facelifted the Fortuner in India with a mid-life update, introducing a slew of exterior cosmetic updates, new features on the inside and even some mechanical upgrades. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India. The Toyota Legender gets a completely different face with its own unique bumpers that look even sportier. It also gets a special blacked-out split grille design and new full-LED headlamps with sequential LED turn indicators.

Most of the cosmetic updates on the Toyota Fortuner facelift (as well as the Legender variant) are concentrated on the soft panels of the SUV - the front and rear bumpers, the grille and the headlamps - which are easily replaceable parts. Now, the Fortuner has always been a very popular vehicle with aftermarket jobs and modifications. Likewise, body kits for the Legender variant are now available in the aftermarket scene. The best thing about these kits are that it can be put on both the regular Fortuner facelift, as well as the pre-facelift model.

Also Read : What To Expect From Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner - Video

The Toyota Fortuner Legender looks really special, but a drawback of this variant is that it's only available in a diesel 4x2 AT variant. You do not get 4x4 option for the Legender variant, and that's huge miss. The fact that the Legender variant is the most expensive model in the lineup, and still misses out on a 4x4 drivetrain, is particularly bothersome. Hence, if you really like the looks of the Fortuner Legender, but also a 4x4 drivetrain, you will be better off with the regular Fortuner facelift, on which you can put the Legender kit at an aftermarket shop.

So what does the Legender body kit bring you? Well, it brings you the front bumper with the Legender grille, the LED fog lamps, and the rear bumper with the rear skirts. The full-LED headlamps are, however, optional. What the Legender kit does not bring you are the stylish alloy wheels that you get with the Fortuner Legender from the factory. However, we are sure that will also be available separately in the aftermarket scene. We, however, do not have any information about the price of this Legender body kit. All the listed parts are easily stick-on parts and will not call for any major modification to the SUV.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.