BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Debuts in India at ₹22.95 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new R 1300 GS Adventure in India, priced at ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), deliveries will begin in April 2025. Riders can choose from three additional styling options—Triple Black, GS Trophy, and 719 Karakorum—for added customization.

Designed for extreme ruggedness and versatility, the R 1300 GS Adventure features a 30-liter aluminum fuel tank, full LED headlamp with adaptive cornering lights, and auxiliary LED units for enhanced visibility. A newly designed flyline ensures better aerodynamics, while the wide tank structure improves frontal weather protection.

Powering the bike is BMW’s most powerful twin-cylinder boxer engine, producing 145 hp and 149 Nm of torque from a 1,300cc unit. The engine’s compact design improves handling, making it more agile for both on-road and off-road adventures.

The Riding Assistant package (Option 719) brings Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), and Lane Change Warning, enhancing safety and rider convenience.

With its bold design, cutting-edge tech, and powerful performance, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is set to redefine adventure touring in India.