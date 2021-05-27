BMW R 1250 GS Fan Creates 1:1 Cardboard Replica of the ADV Tourer

The BMW R 1250 GS has a crazy fan following around the globe. It’s a fantastic motorcycle that’s a dream bike for many enthusiasts. But, unfortunately, not everyone can afford to buy one because of its high price. However, this didn’t stop a fan in Brazil to show his love for the motorcycle. The young man has created a 1:1 cardboard replica of the ADV Tourer.

If the BMW R 1250 GS is an engineering marvel, then this cardboard replica is nothing less than an artwork. It’s really fascinating how the fan has managed to create a full-size scale model of the ADV Tourer and that too with such precision. For instance, we can see the “BMW” branding on the front end of the horizontally-opposed twin-cylinder engine. Similarly, even the fine details in the full-LED headlamp of the motorcycle are present.

Underneath all those cardboard pieces is a chassis created by using steel pipes which are bolted together to provide a concrete foundation. The frame is so strong that it not only takes the weight of the entire replica but can also withstand the weight of a person astride the model. Isn’t that interesting? Kudos to the guy who built this fabulous replica!

One of the key features of the original BMW R 1250 GS is its 1254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine that comes with the BMW ShiftCam variable engine timing system. It’s capable of pumping out 136 PS of max power at 7750 rpm and the 143 Nm of peak torque kicks in at 6250 rpm. The ADV Tourer is fitted with a 6-speed gearbox with a hydraulic clutch that transmits the power to the rear wheel via a shaft drive.

In India, we have the Pro variant of the BMW R 1250 GS that retails at INR 20.45 lakh*. It has 3 colour options - Style HP, Cosmic Blue Metallic, and Style Exclusive. BMW Motorrad also sells the R 1250 GS Adventure Pro in our country. It’s the brand’s flagship model in the “Adventure” range and costs INR 22.35 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom