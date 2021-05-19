New BMW F 850 GS Launched in China, to Rival Triumph Tiger 900

The new BMW F 850 GS has been launched in China. It sits below the F 850 GS Adventure that’s already on sale in the East Asian country at CNY 140,900 that converts to INR 15.99 lakh. The new BMW F 850 GS will compete with the Triumph Tiger 900 and the likes.

In China, the new BMW F 850 GS in Metal Racing Blue colour option has been priced at CNY 138,900 (INR 15.76 lakh). The motorcycle is also available in the ‘40 Years GS’ Edition livery that features the black and yellow colour combination of the legendary BMW R 100 GS model. This colour option costs CNY 140,900 (INR 15.99 lakh).

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS vs G 310 R - Drag Race b/w Siblings

Compared to the 850 GS Adventure, the new BMW F 850 GS comes with a smaller fuel tank. Also, the shape of the fuel tank and body panels is different. The motorcycle also misses out on the crash guard that comes as standard with the Adventure model. The rest of the features and equipment are more or less the same.

The new BMW F 850 GS uses a 21-in front and 17-in rear spoke wheel fitted with 90 section and 150 section wide tyre respectively. For the suspension, the motorcycle has USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from twin front rotors and a single rotor at the back.

In terms of electronics, the new BMW F 850 GS has Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment, and 5 riding modes - road, rain, sports, off-road, and professional off-road. Some of the other key features of the new F 850 GS include an adjustable windscreen, USB charging port, full-LED lighting, 6.5-in fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, knuckle guards, and more.

Bringing this 233kg motorcycle to life is an 853cc twin-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled motor with 8 valves is capable of producing 80PS of max power at 6250rpm and 90Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 6250rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

The new BMW F 850 GS is currently unavailable in India, however, the range-topping R 1250 GS and its Adventure variant are present. They retail at INR 20.45* lakh and INR 22.35 lakh* respectively. While there’s no official information regarding the arrival of the new F 850 GS in our country, speculations say it is expected to be launched here this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.