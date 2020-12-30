BMW M5 CS Teased; Sportiest Iteration Of M5 Coming In Early 2021

The BMW M5 is one super sedan that enthusiasts have always drooled over. The current-gen BMW M5 has been in the market for a couple of years now with the M5 Competition heading the lineup with absolutely blistering performance. The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 625hp and 750Nm. 0-100kph comes up in just 3.3 seconds while top-speed is rated at 305kph. That's supercar territory quite frankly.

Now, BMW is all set to take the current-gen M5 up another notch as the carmaker has dropped a teaser of the M5 CS. The BMW M5 CS is slated for a debut in 2021. If you know BMW's nomenclature, you'd know the Competition variants are spiced up versions of the regular cars they are based on and then comes the CS versions, which take performance to a whole different level. It seems a 0-100kph sprint in 3.3 seconds was not fast enough for BMW and so you needed a CS version of the M5 too. Why not?

BMW teased the M5 CS through a short teaser video that reveals that the super sedan will be powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine but it now produces 635hp of power. So that's a bump in power by 10hp but that's not all. BMW has gone the length to reduce weight on the M5 by 70kg, which is quite significant and should aid better handling as well. The engine will come mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel-drive system which will allow you to choose from 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD drive modes.

The teaser video only offers us a glimpse of the BMW M5 CS in bits and pieces but it does reveal some interesting details. The most striking of them have to be the gold colored forged aluminium wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes and red calipers. There are also some more gold-bronze accents around the kidney grille and there are new motorsport-style yellow headlights. The M5 CS also sports a new black body shade that contrasts well with the gold-bronze accents.

Although BMW has not teased the interiors of the M5 CS yet, they have revealed that it will come with carbon bucket seats like the ones in the M3 and the M4. The rest of the cabin is expected to be pretty identical to that of standard M5 apart from a few 'CS' badges here and there. The BMW M5 CS will make its global debut around January 2021 with a launch expected soon after. Back home, we are still awaiting a facelift for the standard BMW 5-Series and perhaps after that, we could expect the M5 to be facelifted as well.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.