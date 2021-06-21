Track-Focused BMW M 1000 RR with 212 hp Launched

The all-new track-focused BMW M 1000 RR is BMW Motorrad’s first-ever M model motorcycle. The high-performance, litre-class sportbike is already available in India. And now, it has been launched in the Philippines too.

In the Philippines, the new BMW M 1000 RR has been priced at PHP 2,995,000 that converts to INR 45.78 lakh. The motorcycle is only available on an intent order basis. In comparison, there are two variants of the M 1000 RR that are on sale here in India - Standard and Competition. The former has been priced at INR 42 lakh* whereas the latter retails at INR 45 lakh*.

Also Read: New BMW S 1000 R Now in India - 3 Trims, Starting Price INR 17.90 Lakh

The new BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a newly developed 999cc, water/oil-cooled, inline 4-cylinder engine that is based on the BMW S 1000 RR’s motor. It has been comprehensively modified as a high-performance racing engine for the M 1000 RR. For instance, it features 2-ring forged pistons for Mahle, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, and more. This engine has been tuned to produce 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11000 rpm. The motorcycle can do the sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h.

In terms of electronics, the BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with four riding modes. There’s also an optional Riding Modes Pro for the racetrack. Apart from that, the motorcycle also comes with traction control, wheelie control, ABS, launch control, and whatnot.

BMW Motorrad has also used several carbon-fibre parts which have allowed the company to keep the overall weight of the M RR as low as possible. With all the mods completed, the new M 1000 RR tips the scale at 192 kg only! Combine this with the sheer power and torque, and you have yourself a missile.

Apart from the changes in the engine and bodywork, the new BMW M 1000 RR also gets tweaked suspension and high-performance brakes. We also see aerodynamically designed winglets that have been developed in the company’s wind tunnel. These protrusions provide the required downforce at high speeds, corners, and while braking, eventually resulting in faster lap times.

*Ex-showroom