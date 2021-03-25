BMW M 1000 RR Launched in India - 1st M Model From BMW Motorrad

The all-new, track-focused BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India. It’s the first-ever M model motorbike from the German brand. Bookings for the new motorcycle are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The new BMW M 1000 RR will be brought in via the CBU route. It will be available in two variants - Standard and Competition. BMW Motorrad India is asking a whopping INR 42 lakh* for the former whereas the latter would burn an INR 45 lakh* hole in your pocket. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customised and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

Speaking at the launch of the new BMW M 1000 RR, Mr Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said:

The all new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road. We are delighted to launch the most powerful BMW Motorrad superbike in India, with its powerful engine, expressive design and exclusive equipment the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is an absolute delight on the racetrack and in everyday use.

Powering the BMW M 1000 RR a newly developed 999cc, water/oil-cooled, inline 4-cylinder engine that is based on the BMW S 1000 RR’s motor. However, it has been comprehensively modified as a high-performance racing engine for the M 1000 RR. It has been tuned to produce 212hp at 14,500rpm and 113Nm at 11000 rpm. The motorcycle can do the sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h. BMW Motorrad is offering a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year.

The optional M package of the new BMW M 1000 RR converts the machine into a proper racetrack motorcycle. It includes several features such as M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, and more.

In terms of electronics, the BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with four riding modes. There’s also an optional Riding Modes Pro for the racetrack. Apart from that, the motorcycle also comes with traction control, wheelie control, ABS, launch control, and whatnot.

*Ex-showroom