BMW M 1000 RR India Launch Soon, Teaser Released

The track-focused BMW M 1000 RR will be launched in India soon. BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser video of its first-ever M model motorbike on its social media channels which reveals that the high-performance motorcycle will reach the Indian shores soon. However, an exact launch date hasn’t been revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMWMotorrad_IN (@bmwmotorrad_in)

The mighty BMW M 1000 RR was revealed in September last year. It’s based on the company’s highly-popular litre-class sportbike, the S 1000 RR. Since the M division is BMW’s performance department which is responsible for creating high-end, really fast and capable cars, the new M 1000 RR will have the traits of a fully-fledged race machine.

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS vs G 310 R - Drag Race b/w Siblings

The upcoming BMW M 1000 RR is powered by the same engine which BMW Motorrad uses in the S 1000 RR. However, for the M model, the company has incorporated several changes to enhance the overall performance. For example, there are 2-ring forged pistons for Mahle, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, and more. As a result, the BMW M 1000 RR has 212bhp of max power that is produced at 14,500rpm whereas the peak torque of 113Nm kicks in at 11,000rpm.

Apart from the high-spec engine, the BMW M 1000 RR also features several carbon-fibre parts to keep its weight in check. The motorcycle tips the scale at just 192kg. It also gets aerodynamically designed winglets that provide the required downforce at high-speeds, corners, and while braking. BMW Motorrad has also used top-of-the-line suspension and braking setups. And on top of all this, there’s also an M Competition Package that makes the motorcycle even more brutal.

Currently, there are 3 variants of the BMW S 1000 RR on sale in the Indian market. It’s the Pro M Sport model of the litre-class sportbike that is the most expensive in the lineup - INR 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering that the forthcoming BMW M 1000 RR would be placed above the S 1000 RR Pro M Sport, it would have a higher price tag and is likely to be available in limited numbers.