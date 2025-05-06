BMW Hits 7 Million Production Milestone in the U.S.

A Milestone SUV: The 7-Millionth BMW Rolls Out

BMW’s South Carolina plant has reached a major production milestone—its seven-millionth vehicle. The honor goes to a high-performance ALPINA XB7, assembled at the Spartanburg facility in late March. Decked out in ALPINA Green with Tartufo Merino leather and exclusive Walnut Nature Black trim, this 631-hp SUV features 23-inch Classic wheels, a Panoramic Sky Lounge roof, and second-row captain’s chairs. However, this luxury beast isn’t headed to any dealership—it’s bound for BMW’s historic collection.

Spartanburg’s Growing Legacy in BMW's Global Footprint

BMW began building cars in the U.S. in 1994 and has since produced X3 to X7 models—including the XM—at Spartanburg. In 2024 alone, the plant manufactured nearly 400,000 vehicles, exporting over half to 120 countries. With $14.8 billion already invested in South Carolina, BMW is injecting another $1 billion to prepare for at least six future EVs, plus $700 million for a new battery plant in Woodruff.

With the X4 set to be retired soon, Spartanburg is gearing up for a next-gen future, likely building electric versions of the X5, X6, and X7 under the CLAR platform. From one Z4 M Roadster in 2006 to millions of SUVs today, BMW’s American chapter continues to accelerate.

