BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ models unveiled

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the existence of BMW GS models, the German company has unveiled special ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ of the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, and BMW F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles. These models come with a unique livery along with some additional features as standard.

The colour combination of the ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ of the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure bikes include black and yellow. While black covers most of the area of the motorcycles, yellow highlights certain parts such as the knuckle guards, some portion of the fuel tank and pillion seat. To impart a more premium look to the ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ of the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure, BMW Motorrad has used gold spoke wheels.

The ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ of the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure also come equipped with LED indicators, USB charging port, ABS Pro, and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) as standard. Additionally, the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure models of this special anniversary edition get adjustable windscreen, a high-level GPS mount, and TFT instrument cluster.

As far as the engine is concerned, all the three aforementioned motorcycles are powered by an 853cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill. On the F 750 GS, this powerplant has been tuned to churn out 77hp at 7,500rpm and 83Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, whereas on the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure it produces 95hp at 8,250rpm and 92Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 GS with no camouflage spotted testing in India [Video]

The ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ of the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, and BMW F 850 GS Adventure models will start reaching dealerships in the international markets from September. We expect BMW Motorrad to introduce these motorcycle here in India as well, however, a specific timeline is not known at the moment.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.