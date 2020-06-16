BGauss to launch two electric scooters, including a Chetak rival - IAB Report

BGauss is a new brand of RR Global, which is India’s largest firm in the electrical industry. The company will begin its operations in our country by launching two electric scooters. One of them would be a Chetak rival.

BGauss will provide a range of premium electric vehicles, designed especially for urban and developing areas, to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment. Features such as fluid design, comfort, low-maintenance, great power, quick charging, IOT that make everyday life easier and more convenient will be implemented in BGauss electric scooters.

Details regarding the two electric scooters with which BGauss will make its debut in the Indian market are scarce at the moment. However, the company has said that its two products will have a combined total of 5 variants. Also, their manufacturing and assembly have already begun at the brand’s plant in Chakan, Pune.

It is being expected that out of the two BGauss’ electric scooters, one will be a Chetak rival. It would be equipped with premium features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster, high-quality parts and components, full-LED lighting, etc. It would have a powerful electric motor and a long-range battery pack. BGauss would ensure that this EV is more than capable to give some tough competition to the Chetak electric scooter, which was launched in January this year at a starting price of INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

RR Global hasn’t revealed the launch timeline of the BGauss electric scooters. The company is planning to produce 80,000 units in fiscal 2020-21. It is also working to expand its reach across the country by opening sales and service network, starting with the cities located in the southern and western regions.