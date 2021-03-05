Modified Maruti Swift - Top 5 Cars Worth Checking Out

Maruti Swift has always been known for its good looks and supreme driving dynamics. Ever since the launch, the Swift was offered with powerful and reliable engine options while the VFM pricing made it an affordable product in the segment. Currently, in its third-gen, the Maruti Swift is offered with a competent 1.2-L petrol engine. Having said that, it is also one of the most modified cars in the country, and if you are also planning to modify your Swift to make it more customized as per your needs, here are the top 5 modified Maruti Swift cars that you should check out.

The Pocket Rocket

This first-gen Swift has been extensively modified to increase the overall performance by a significant margin. For those wondering, this modified Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.3-L petrol engine that has been tuned to deliver 176 bhp. For starters, the car gets a Garrett GT20 turbo upgrade in addition to a Haltech Sprint ECU upgrade. Moreover, the car also gets an intercooler with silicone plumbing. The stock clutch has been replaced with a Stage 1 Exedy clutch to handle the extra power and torque from the engine. The flywheel, too, has been replaced with a Fidanza performance flywheel.

Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Old vs New - Specs, Prices and Features Compared

To further increase the performance of the vehicle, the stock exhaust system has been removed and the car now gets a custom twin exit exhaust system while the engine now features forged pistons. The suspension of the vehicle too has been significantly tuned to improve the driving dynamics. The stock suspension has been swapped with Tein Superstreet adjustable suspension with electronic damping control. The brakes have been upgraded and the stock brakes were removed to install D1Spec 6 Piston brakes with 320 mm rotors. 16-inch Sparco Assetto rims with 205/50 tyres provide better grip and control to the vehicle. Other changes made to the vehicle include the installation of Toora racing seats, Takata racing harness, Toora deep-dish steering wheel, and Swift sport bumper.

The Wrapped Monster

Nardo Grey is slowly gaining popularity and the wrap justifies its demand when we look at this modified Maruti Suzuki Swift with nardo grey wrap. The car not only gets aesthetic mods but also has a number of other upgrades which have improved its performance and driving dynamics. To begin with, the car runs on Stage 2 RedBandRacing ECU tune while the stock exhaust has been replaced with Zeroforce Valvetronic exhaust system. The stock intake, too, has been upgraded and the car now features a Simota Intake system. Powering this beast is the 1.2-L VVT petrol engine that is famous for its reliability and great power delivery.

Other changes made to the exteriors include the installation of 17-inch 8J rims. The stock headlamps have been modified and now feature projector lamps inside the headlight assembly. Likewise, the tail lamps too have been changed to give it a better road presence.

The Underdog

This red-colored Swift is powered by a Stage 2 tuned 1.2-L petro engine that delivers an estimated peak power output of 98 bhp. The car runs on Stage 2 Wolf Moto Performance ECU Tune. The new ECU tune also features Pops and Crackles. The catalytic converter has been removed from the system and the end-can has been replaced with Remus end-can. The performance has been further improved by the installation Simota racing intake system with stainless steel piping. The car also gets improved handling and dynamics, all thanks to the Triple S lowering springs and wider, 18-inch tyres. At the rear, it also comes with a high-quality ABS custom spoiler. Overall, this is one of the most practical and subtle vehicles on our list.

The Angry Bird

If you prefer aggressive styling and an imposing stance, you will surely gonna love this black modified Maruti Suzuki Swift. For starters, the car features a custom exhaust system and is powered by a 1.2-L petrol engine. The stock intake has been replaced with BMC cold air intake system to further improve the performance. It is worth noting that no changes have been made to the ECU tuning of the car and the car runs on the stock ECU map. The Cobra lowering springs on this car not only improve the handing but also give it a better stance. The stock wheels have been replaced by 17-inch 7.5J Lenso Jager Dyna Rims which are wrapped in 205/45/17 Micheline Pilot Sport 4 tyres. In addition to the aftermarket headlamps and tail lamps, this Swift also features a Swift Sport body kit which gives it a more sporty and aggressive character.

The Elegant One

This modified Maruti Swift is the only car on our list that is powered by an oil burner. To begin with, the 1.3-L DDis Engine powering this vehicle gets Pete's performance ECU tune and now not only delivers better power and torque figures but also boasts improved power delivery. The stock springs have been changed with Eibach Pro-kit lowering springs which give it a better stance and driving dynamics. Upfront, the stock grille has been customized and the OEM headlamps have been removed to give way to aftermarket headlights. The tail lamps of the vehicle, too, have been changed.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Tastefully Modified For Wrangler-Like Look By Azad 4x4

Other upgrades made to the car include the 16-inch Sparko rims which get Maxxis tyres. The car has been repainted in pearl white color to complement the overall design of the vehicle. Minor changes have been made to the front bumper of the car and the blacked-out ORVMs definitely go well with this design.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.