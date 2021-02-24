Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced a mid-life facelift for the Swift in India today. The Swift is currently in its third-generation. It was the most sold car in India in 2020 and that's despite the hatchback not receiving any updates since the introduction of the third-gen model in 2018. Well, the update has finally come in the form of subtle cosmetic changes on the outside, a few new feature additions on the inside and a major change under its hood. Let's take a closer look at what's new on the Swift and how it compares to the outgoing model.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Exterior Changes

The most notable and only cosmetic change on the exterior of the new Swift is a new design for the grille. While the older model featured multiple horizontal slats on the grille, the new Swift comes with a honeycomb mesh pattern with a with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. That's all for exterior updates. There's no new design for the alloy wheels either. Maruti Suzuki, however, have introduced three new dual-tone attractive color options for the Swift. These include :

Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Interior Updates

On the inside, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift does not feature any major change in design on interior trim. The only notable change is that the seats get revised fabrics upholstery. There have, however, been a few important feature additions. The base-spec Swift VXi now gets a new audio head unit that features feather-touch controls for volume and track change. As before, the unit continues with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity.

The top-spec model, meanwhile, sees the addition of cruise control, coloured MID and auto folding ORVMs - very nifty feature additions indeed. It otherwise carries over most of the equipment from the outgoing model. That includes LED headlamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and go, auto climate control, rear view camera and more. The system also offers live traffic updates via the Smartplay Studio mobile app.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Mechanical Updates

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ditches the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopts the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output however remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. It however does not get the Baleno's SHVS mild-hybrid technology. Here's a detailed look at the specs.

New Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift Power 90hp 83hp Torque 113Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 23.2kmpl(MT) / 23.76kmpl(AMT) 21.21kmpl (combined)

Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In fact, this updated K12N petrol engine has been doing duty on the Dzire facelift since it was introduced in early 2020. From our experience with the Dzire, we can tell you that this new engine feels more responsive both off the line and in in-gear acceleration as well. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Price Difference

Compared to the outgoing model, prices for the new Swift have gone up by by about INR 15,000-24,000. Here's a detailed look at how the prices have been affected for each of the individual trims.

Trims New Price Old Price Difference LXI INR 5.73 lakh INR 5.49 lakh INR 24,000 VXI INR 6.36 lakh INR 6.19 lakh INR 17,000 VXI AGS INR 6.86 lakh INR 6.66 lakh INR 20,000 ZXI INR 6.99 lakh INR 6.78 lakh INR 21,000 ZXI AGS INR 7.49 lakh INR 7.25 lakh INR 24,000 ZXI+ INR 7.77 lakh INR 7.58 lakh INR 19,000 ZXI+ AGS INR 8.27 lakh INR 8.02 lakh INR 15,000 ZXI+ DT INR 7.91 lakh - - ZXI+ DT AGS INR 8.41 lakh - -

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.