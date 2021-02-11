Best KTM 390 Adventure Touring Setup Ever? [Video]

The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the best options available for long-distance motorcycle touring. Its 373cc single-cylinder engine churning out 43hp and 37Nm is capable enough to take you to places quite quickly. The tapered aluminium handlebar provides a comfortable riding position. And its WP Apex suspension system, dual-purpose tyres, and 200mm ground clearance help to tackle unexpected road conditions.

To enhance the touring capabilities of the 390 Adventure and make their lives that much more comfortable and easier during long rides, people make several modifications. While we have come across many such modded bikes in the past, this time we have stumbled upon a proper and fully-fledged KTM 390 Adventure touring setup that would help you to stay out on the roads for seasons after seasons without a hassle.

We can see in the video embedded above, which has been uploaded by YouTuber Bulu Patnaik, that the KTM 390 Adventure is all prepared for long-distance touring with a plethora of accessories. To begin with, there’s a headlight grille that not only enhances the look of the motorcycle but also protects the headlight from debris. A couple of auxiliary lights are installed near the headlamp. And two are mounted on the aftermarket crash guard, near the radiator which is also protected by a metal guard.

The front beak is said to be a custom product built by a Portuguese company. It is very flexible and should take in quite some beating. There’s a smoked windscreen behind which sits a GPS and mobile phone holder. The handlebar, that has been lifted thanks to the risers, carries charging sockets for smartphones. A pair of knuckle guards have also been installed. The stock rearview mirrors have been replaced by a set of high-quality ones. They can be adjusted at various angles as required by the rider and should provide a much better view of what’s behind.

Moving on, there’s a precisely-cut and quite a sturdy side stand shoe. It ensures that the motorcycle is parked safely even on uneven surfaces. A couple of swingarm spools have also been slapped on. Then comes the luggage system. It includes hard-case panniers as well as a top box, of course, with their respective fitment accessories. We can see in the video that there are a couple of different options available for the luggage system. Also, the side-mounted exhaust has been removed.

And that completes this KTM 390 Adventure touring setup. It really is a fully-fledged arrangement for long-distance touring, however, considering that almost every part and accessory used here comes from a reputed brand, the overall cost of getting the entire setup would be really high.

So, what do you think of it? What mods have you made on your KTM 390 Adventure? Let us know in the comments below.

