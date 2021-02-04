KTM 390 Duke Owner Gets YSS Adjustable Rear Suspension for Track Days

Motorcycle modification is quite common. People usually make aesthetic changes to their bikes to make them more visually appealing and stand out of the general crowd. However, not many people pay attention to one of the most important parts of a motorcycle - the suspension.

Now, there could be many reasons behind this but here are the top two. First, not everyone would like to dig deep into the intricate details about their suspension setups. Second, a good suspension setup from a reputed brand is most likely going to be quite expensive.

But there are exceptions - riders who are well aware of the importance and benefits of a better suspension setup. One such chap can be seen in the above video which has been uploaded on YouTube by Abhinav Bhatt. It can be inferred from the footage that the rider owns a KTM 390 Duke. During his multiple track days at the Buddha International Circuit, he has realised that the rear suspension of his motorcycle is unable to keep up with the requirements of the race track. So, to improve his and his bike’s performance at the BIC, he is swapping the stock rear suspension with a YSS fully-adjustable unit that had cost him around INR 35,000.

YSS is a Thailand-based company that makes suspensions for a variety of motorcycles. It is quite popular amongst enthusiasts all over the world. The specific rear monoshock that is being fitted in the KTM 390 Duke in the video provides 3 adjustability options – pre-load, rebound, and height. So, the rider can fine-tune the suspension based on his body weight and needs. This would certainly help him to improve his performance on the track. We wish him good luck!

