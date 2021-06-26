Benelli TRK 502 Price in India Revised

Apart from increasing the price of the Leoncino 500, Benelli India has also revised the prices of the TRK 502. The adventure tourer motorcycle has become INR 6000 more expensive.

The Benelli TRK 502 got its BS6 update earlier this year in January. The less polluting version of the adventure tourer was launched at an introductory price of INR 4,79,900 for the Metallic Dark Grey colour option and INR 4,89,900 for the Pure White and Benelli Red paint schemes. Now, its prices have been increased by INR 6000.

This means that the Metallic Dark Grey colour option of the Benelli TRK 502 will now set you back by INR 4,85,900 whereas the other two liveries (Pure White and Benelli Red) retails at INR 4,95,900.

Benelli TRK 502 Colour Old Price New Price Price Hike Metallic Dark Grey INR 4,79,900 INR 4,85,900 INR 6000 Pure White and Benelli Red INR 4,89,900 INR 4,95,900 INR 6000

Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been incorporated. The motorcycle continues to come equipped with 50mm thick USD forks at the front whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock. The stopping power comes from 320mm dual disc brakes up-front and a 260mm single disc brake at the rear aided by a switchable dual-channel ABS. Being a tourer, the TRK 502 has a large 20L fuel tank.

Powering the Benelli TRK 502 is a 500cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47.5 PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. For the gearbox, there is a 6-speed unit.

The latest model of the Benelli TRK 502 features newly designed, double-threaded split seats for enhanced comfort and cushioning. It also has revised knuckle guards that not only provide improved protection to the rider’s hands but also enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

Apart from that, Benelli has also added backlit switchgear and redesigned the instrument cluster for better legibility. The new TRK 502 also features reworked rearview mirrors. They are now longer and broader than before. The handlebar has been finished in black and bears a Benelli logo and pitch level indicator for easy adjustments. Benelli has also used a new cast aluminium rear box bracket.

All prices are ex-showroom