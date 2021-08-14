New Benelli Showroom in Patna Opens, is 44th Benelli Dealership in India

A new Benelli showroom in Patna has been opened. The new outlet is the 44th Benelli dealership in India.

The new Benelli showroom in Patna is located at the New Bypass Road. Under the leadership of Sai Enterprises, it currently has the Benelli Imperiale 400 and Leoncino 500 models on offer. The former is available at a starting price of INR 1.89 lakh whereas the latter has a starting price of INR 4.69 lakh. Customers can book the retro-styled Imperiale 400 by paying a token amount of INR 6000. On the other hand, the booking amount for the Leoncino 500 has been set at INR 10,000. The bookings can be made either online or by visiting a Benelli dealership.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Benelli showroom in Patna, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Sai Enterprises’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Patna Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Patna are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership. Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate a strong brand presence. From that aspect, Patnaregion is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.

Apart from the Imperiale 400 and the Leoncino 500, the new Benelli showroom in Patna will also showcase official merchandise and accessories along with a host of motorcycle customisation options.

All prices are ex-showroom