Twin-Cylinder Benelli 502C Goes on Sale in India, Available in 2 Colours

Benelli India revealed the 502C earlier this month. The company also started to accept pre-bookings for the twin-cylinder cruiser for a token amount of INR 10,000. However, the brand was yet to announce the price of the new motorcycle. Well, now it has.

The new Benelli 502C has been priced at INR 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in two colour options - Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black. Deliveries of the Cruiser are slated to commence from next month.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said:

We are excited to launch our Ultimate Urban Cruiser in India today. The 502C is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502C, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country.

The new Benelli 502C draws power from a twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is the same 500cc motor that the company uses in the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 range. It is capable of producing 47.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. Being a cruiser, the 502C has a large 21L fuel tank. The motorcycle also offers a comfortable and relaxed riding position and a low saddle height.

Some of the other features of the Benelli 502C include a fully digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, unique and eye-catching LED DRLs, and dual-port exhaust. The braking duties are handled by 280mm dual discs at the front and a 240mm rotor at the back. The motorcycle is also equipped with dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup consists of a pair of USD front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock.