Benelli Organises its 1st All India Dealer Technician Skill Contest

Benelli has organized its first Dealer Technician Skill Contest 2021 (DTSC). 43 dealer technicians participated in the national level contest. The first-ever DTSC had three contest stages including qualifiers, semi-final and final. While qualifiers and semi-final stages were organized digitally, the final stage took place at Benelli India’s training centre in Hyderabad.

Nine dealer technicians out of forty-three contestants qualified for the final stage and were challenged to perform herculean tasks including the following:

Problem identification & solving approach in electrical/EFI/Engine & vehicle-related concerns

Completion of the task in the given timeframe

Use of workshop & measuring instruments

Inspection of different engines & electrical parts

Checking different key parameters of the vehicle

Mr Shekar M from Benelli-Bengaluru dealership aced the Dealer Technician Skill Contest 2021 (DTSC) and was awarded as the winner of the national-level contest. Mr Shahnawaz Akram (Benelli-Noida) and Mr Abhilash VD (Benelli-Vyttila) were adjudged as first and second runner ups, respectively.

Mr Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “It gives us immense pleasure to organize the first Dealer Technician Skill Contest. We are delighted to witness encouraging participation from each zone and congratulate all the finalists. Our service heroes are the pillars of Benelli’s state-of-the-art service centres across India and are playing a pivotal role in building the brand. The DTSC is aimed at recognising the top talents at the dealerships and providing them with a national platform where they can showcase their talent. The next edition of DTSC will be grander and shall witness increased participation. Benelli India will continue to nurture its top talents by organizing, even more, employee centred activities.”