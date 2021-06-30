Benelli Imperiale 400 Price in India Marginally Increased

The Benelli Imperiale 400 received its BS6 update almost a year ago. The less polluting version of the retro-styled motorcycle was launched in July 2020. It was the brand’s first BS6 model in the country. Now, Benelli India has increased the price of the Imperiale 400. Thankfully, the hike isn’t huge.

When launched in July 2020, the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 was available at INR 1,99,000 for its silver colour and INR 2,10,900 for the black and red paint schemes. However, in February 2021, Benelli India reduced the prices by nearly INR 10,000 making the Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival more affordable.

Now, with the latest price hike, the Benelli Imperiale 400 has become INR 799 costlier. So, to purchase the silver colour option of this motorcycle, you will need to shell out INR 1,89,799 whereas the black and red liveries will set you back by INR 1,93,976. No other changes have been made.

Benelli Imperiale 400 Specs

Powering this bike is a 374cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that produces 21 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The fuel-injected engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, the Imperiale 400 features right-side-up telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear that handle the suspension duties. The braking system consists of a 300mm and a 240mm rotor at the front and back respectively aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Benelli Imperiale 400 Features

Being a retro-styled motorcycle, the Imperiale 400 comes equipped with multiple classic features such as a dual-pod instrument cluster, vintage-looking turn indicators and rearview mirrors, and wire-spoke wheels. The blacked-out engine and exhaust pipe do add a bit of sportiness.

