Benelli Imperiale 400 Diwali offer announced, save up to INR 12,000

The Imperiale 400 is the only BS6 Benelli motorcycle that is on sale in India at the moment. The company had launched the less polluting model of the retro-styled motorbike earlier this year. Now, to lure in more buyers during the upcoming festive season, Benelli has announced attractive Diwali offer on the purchase of a brand-new Imperiale 400.

As per the latest Benelli Imperiale 400 Diwali offer, customers can save up to INR 12,000 on the red and black colours of the Imperiale 400 that retail at INR 2,10,900* each. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival is also available in a silver colour that costs INR 1,99,000*, however, the Diwali offer does not apply to this model.

If you’ve been planning to buy the Imperiale 400, perhaps, now would a good time because the Diwali offer on the motorcycle is valid only for a limited period. Interested buyers can also book the classic two-wheeler either by visiting a Benelli dealership or online via the company’s official website. The token amount has been set at INR 6000.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with a 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty along with 2-year complimentary service package as standard. The company is also providing a 3rd-year annual maintenance contract and 24x7 RSA.

Powering the Imperiale 400 is a 374cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor is calibrated to put out 21 hp of maximum power at 6000 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox. Some of the other key features of the Imperiale 400 include:

Round halogen headlamp

Oval-shaped side turn signals

Chrome rearview mirror stalk

Chrome spoke wheels and exhaust shield

Twin-pod instrument cluster

Tank pads

Split seats

Old-school taillamp

Benelli is expected to launch more BS6-compliant motorcycles in India very soon. These BS6 models will include the Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 250, TNT 600i, 302S, and 302R.

For more Benelli news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom