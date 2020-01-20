BattRE LoEV e-scooter launched at INR 59,900

Electric vehicle startup, BattRE Electric Mobility has announced the launch of its new e-scooter, the LoEV. The new e-scooter has been launched at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 59,900. Buyers can select from six colour options while purchasing the e-scooter. The vehicle will be available through Amazon India and BattRE stores in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat.

For the relatively affordable price tag, the LoEV electric scooter packs several features including disc brakes on both wheels, anti-theft alarm, a remote key, wheel immobilizer, 10 AMP fast charger, 2 hours charging time, a detachable Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery, reverse gear, digital display and LED daytime running lights (DRL). The battery pack comes with a three-year warranty. The shock absorption tasks are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-springs at the back.

In terms of design, the LoEV electric scooter features a modern design that should appeal to young buyers. Styling cues include a dual-tone finish to the apron, body-coloured front fender, a spacious seat and a stylish pillion grab rail.

The company added over 50 dealerships in six states over the last seven months. BattRE now expand its sales. Speaking about the launch of the new LoEV, Nishchal Chaudhary, founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, said:

We launched our first electric scooter BattRE-One in June last year, which is a premium mid-segment product. In the last 7 months, we have been able to ramp up our distribution to 50+ dealers in 6 states covering South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. With enough and more demand at the entry-level segment, we are confident of doubling our deliveries to existing dealers with the launch of LoEV. It will also drive our entry in the new geographies like UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan in the next 2 quarters.

Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, BattRE Electric Mobility was founded in 2017. Apart from the LoEV, BattRE also offers the Batt:Mobile electric scooter in the Indian market. The BattRE Batt:Mobile is priced at INR 63,555. Most of the features on the Batt:Mobile are similar to the LoEV electric scooter. Thus, the Batt:Mobile packs a keyless start system, USB port, reverse mode and a motorcycle-like handle. The premium model from the two-wheeler brand boasts a range of 90 km.