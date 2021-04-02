Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Mileage Test - Distance Covered in 250ml Petrol

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has proved its mettle when it comes to outright performance. It is backed up by its 199.5cc single-cylinder engine that features a fuel injection system, 4 valves, and Bajaj Auto’s Triple Spark technology. This liquid-cooled motor produces 24.5PS of max power at 9750rpm and 18.7Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. While we are familiar with the Pulsar RS200’s performance, what about its fuel efficiency? To answer that, here’s a video that shows how much distance the fully-faired motorcycle can cover in 250ml of petrol.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber KSC Vlogs. We can see in the footage that the rider first rides the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to exhaust the remaining fuel in the tank. After that, he pours 250ml of petrol into the fuel tank. At this point, the odometer reading says 3812. For this mileage test, the Pulsar RS200 is being ridden on open roads with smooth acceleration and braking. The speed of the motorcycle is maintained mostly in the 50-70km/h range. We hardly see any major traffic on the route.

After a few minutes, the 250ml of petrol in the Bajaj Pulsar RS200’s fuel tank is exhausted. Now, the odometer reading is 3822. This means that the motorcycle has covered a distance of 10km in a quarter-litre of fuel. Based on this data, it should be able to provide a fuel efficiency of almost 40km/l. However, it’s to be noted that the testing conditions in this video mostly included open roads thus, the real-world fuel efficiency figures would differ.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 currently retails at INR 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two colours - Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. The motorcycle has also been updated with new paint schemes for the Malaysian market where it’s sold under the moniker Modenas Pulsar RS200.

