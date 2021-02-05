Minimal Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Body Wrap Enhances Bike’s Looks

The Pulsar RS200 is the only fully-faired motorcycle in Bajaj Auto’s entire product lineup. While it has been successful in creating its own fan base, not just in India but in other markets as well, because of its performance, it hasn’t been really appreciated for its aesthetics.

Yes, there are many options available in the market that can change the look of your Bajaj Pulsar RS200. For example, an aftermarket body kit can do wonders. However, these modifications do come at a high price and, most probably, you would need to make some provisions to get them installed. Perhaps, one of the most affordable methods to give your dear motorcycle a makeover is body wrapping. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in the above video, uploaded by YouTuber Ayush Verma, is a clear example.

The original colour of the Pulsar RS200 in the video is red. To refresh things up a bit, the owner got some parts of the front fairing (including the windscreen) wrapped in black. This instantly enhanced the motorcycle’s aesthetics. The new black wrap gels with the other black parts such as the side panels, frame, instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and seats. This combination imparts a sportier look to the bike. Wouldn’t you agree?

Apart from getting the body wrap, the owner has also carried out a few other mods on his Pulsar RS200. He has switched to aftermarket LED bulbs for the projector headlamps and also used white LED bulbs for the DRLs. These little things do make a big difference. This specific Bajaj Pulsar RS200 certainly stands out from the usual crowd.

We can see on Bajaj Auto’s website that the current model of the Pulsar RS200 is available in only two colour options - Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey - with white alloy wheels and frame. Not the best combination, we would say.

What are your views about the modified Pulsar RS200 in the video and the stock bike currently available in the market? Let us know with a comment below.

