Bajaj Dominar 400 Now at ₹2.03 Lakh with 350cc Engine

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Dominar 400 with a significant price revision, now starting at ₹2,03,214 (ex-showroom, Delhi)—nearly ₹37,000 lower than before.

The key change behind this price drop is the engine resizing, with the Dominar now featuring a 350cc unit. This allows Bajaj to pass on the benefit of the lower 18% GST slab to customers, making its flagship touring motorcycle far more accessible.

Despite the downsizing, Bajaj claims the Dominar retains its signature performance and touring capability. The bike continues to deliver the strong, highway-friendly character it’s known for, along with the comfort and endurance needed for long-distance rides.

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Positioned as a true all-rounder, the Dominar 400 still balances daily usability with serious touring potential. Its muscular design, stable dynamics, and mile-munching ability remain unchanged, ensuring enthusiasts don’t miss out on the core experience.