Jeep Recalls Over 1.3 Million Wrangler and Gladiator Models Globally

FCA US has issued a massive recall affecting Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models from the 2021 to 2025 model years, citing a potential fire risk. The campaign covers around 1.08 million vehicles in the United States alone, with the global total rising to approximately 1.33 million units.

The issue stems from a fault in the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring. According to the company, an electrical connection within the system could overheat nearby materials, increasing the risk of a fire. While FCA describes the occurrence as rare, it has urged owners to take precautions.

Until a fix is available, affected customers are advised to park their vehicles away from buildings and other cars. A permanent solution is currently in development and is expected to be rolled out by July 2026.

Jeep will notify owners via mail once repairs can be scheduled at authorised dealerships. The remedy will involve inspecting the wiring harness and the power steering pump, with replacements carried out if required.

The recall isn’t limited to the US. Around 106,000 vehicles are affected in Canada, over 23,000 in Mexico, and more than 124,000 units across other global markets.

Owners can also check if their vehicle is impacted through official recall portals or customer support channels. While the risk remains low, the scale of this recall highlights the importance of early intervention in potential safety issues.