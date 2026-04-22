KTM Duke and Adventure Launched With 350cc Engine

KTM has widened its popular 390 lineup in India with the introduction of new 350cc variants of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, making these performance-focused machines more accessible to a broader audience.

The move leverages India’s lower 18% GST bracket for sub-400cc motorcycles, helping KTM bring down entry prices while retaining the core DNA of its ‘Ready to Race’ philosophy.

Despite the smaller engine classification, both bikes continue to deliver strong performance figures, producing 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. KTM has retained the same chassis setup, wheelbase, ground clearance, and rider ergonomics, ensuring that the riding experience remains unchanged.

In terms of pricing, the 350cc variant of the 390 Duke is priced at ₹2.77 lakh, while the 390 Adventure 350 comes in at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, the existing 399cc models—including the Duke R and multiple Adventure trims—remain unchanged in the lineup.