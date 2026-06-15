E20 to E100 Compliant Maruti WagonR Bioflex Launched in India

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the flex-fuel WagonR Bioflex, marking a notable step toward alternative fuel adoption in India. The WagonR Bioflex is priced at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered exclusively for commercial use.

This makes it ₹86,000 more expensive than the standard ZXi+ petrol manual variant. Buyers can choose from both metallic and non-metallic colour options, although visually, the Bioflex remains identical to the regular WagonR inside and out.

The real change lies under the hood. The WagonR Flex Fuel is powered by a reworked 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine, now compatible with a wide range of ethanol blends—from E20 all the way up to E100. While it can technically run on pure ethanol, it has been homologated for E85 fuel (85% ethanol blend), making it more practical for the current fuel infrastructure.

With this launch, Maruti Suzuki claims a first—introducing India’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle. While it may look like the same tall-boy hatchback we all know, the Bioflex signals a shift toward greener, more adaptable fuel solutions in the mass market.