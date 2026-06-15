Jetour T2 Crosses 500,000 Sales in Record Time Globally

Rugged Jetour T2 SUV is making serious waves on the global stage, crossing the 500,000 sales mark in just 33 months. That makes it one of the fastest-selling boxy SUVs worldwide, with the broader T-Series lineup now reaching over 700,000 units as of May 2026.

The T2’s appeal lies in its versatility. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic and intelligent four-wheel drive, or a plug-in hybrid variant that is gradually expanding into more markets. The petrol model also features a one-touch off-road mode with seven preset terrain settings, adding to its go-anywhere character.

Jetour hasn’t skimped on features either. The T2 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and six airbags as standard. The cabin has been engineered for better noise insulation, while interior quality is positioned as a key highlight in its segment.

Built to handle diverse conditions, the T2 has been tested across extreme climates—from the heat of the Middle East to colder northern regions—and meets multiple regional automotive standards.

Its success is reflected in market performance, leading the boxy SUV segment in countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt. The model has also earned accolades, including Car of the Year titles in Angola and South Africa, along with a category win at the 2026 South Africa Car of the Year awards.

With total brand sales now exceeding 2.2 million units, Jetour is clearly on an upward trajectory, and the T2 is leading the charge.

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