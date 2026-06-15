First-Ever Plug-in Hybrid Mercedes S-Class Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced its first-ever plug-in hybrid S-Class in the country — the Mercedes-Benz S 450 e — marking a significant shift toward electrified luxury at the very top end.

At its core sits a 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-six turbo-petrol engine paired with a 120 kW electric motor. The combined output stands at a strong 435 hp and 680 Nm, making it more potent than the standard petrol S 450. Despite its size and focus on rear-seat comfort, the S 450 e sprints from 0–100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

The big highlight, however, is its 22 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed 115 km of pure electric range (WLTP). For daily urban runs, it can function as a near-silent EV, while the petrol engine ensures long-distance flexibility without range anxiety.

Visually, the updated S-Class gets new DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps with micro-LED tech, a larger illuminated grille, and redesigned tail-lamps. Inside, the new MB.OS powers the latest MBUX system, complete with AI-based voice assistance and Google Maps integration.

Ride comfort remains a priority with AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering offered as standard, enhancing both agility and plushness. Notably, the S 450 e also debuts with 15 airbags in India.

Bookings are now open, with deliveries slated for Q4 2026. Prices start at ₹2.20 crore (ex-showroom), going up to ₹2.38 crore for the MANUFAKTUR edition.