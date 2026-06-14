Lamborghini Expands in Belgium with New Knokke Showroom

Lamborghini is strengthening its presence in Europe with the opening of a new dealership in Knokke, Belgium—its third in the country after Brussels and Antwerp. The showroom was officially inaugurated on June 11, with Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini in attendance.

Operated by the D’Ieteren Group, which also manages Lamborghini’s other Belgian outlets, the Knokke facility offers a full brand experience. Customers get access to the Ad Personam customisation studio, a selection of certified pre-owned models under the Lamborghini Selezione programme, and comprehensive aftersales support.

Front and centre at the launch were Lamborghini’s latest hybrid offerings. The Revuelto leads the pack with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 paired with three electric motors, delivering a combined 1,015CV and a blistering 0-62 mph time of just 2.5 seconds. Alongside it sits the Temerario, powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors producing over 920CV, with the engine capable of revving up to an astonishing 10,000rpm.

Completing the lineup is the Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid SUV combining a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery. It produces 800CV, offers up to 35 miles of electric range, and sprints from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds.