Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Looks Wicked in this Zombie Paint Scheme

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one aggressive-looking motorcycle; there are no two ways about that. The naked streetfighter has a bold and muscular stance that attracts many buyers, especially youngsters. However, we have come across a Pulsar NS200 that wouldn’t attract people rather scare them off!

The intimidating look of this Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes from its zombie paint scheme. The custom work has been carried out by an automotive body shop called “Nocturnal Cztmz”. We can see in the pictures that certain parts have been given the zombie colour treatment. For instance, the fuel tank along with the extensions, a portion of the side panels, and headlight cowl flaunt the custom livery. The same can be said about the belly pan of the motorcycle.

The red paintwork on the white base paint looks like splattered blood. This effect looks very real on the headlight cowl and the knuckle guards. To highlight this livery, a similar treatment has been implemented on the rims. Enhancing the overall intimidating visual stance is the blacked-out headlamp. To ensure that things don’t go overboard, the zombie paint scheme hasn’t been applied to the rear cowls of the motorcycle.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in this zombie paint scheme surely looks wicked and goes well with the motorcycle’s character and overall design. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from the visual makeover, the Pulsar NS200 doesn’t seem to have any performance upgrades. So, it draws power from the same 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 24.5PS at 9750rpm and 18.5Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. The motor comes equipped with 4 valves and 3 spark plugs. As for the braking, there’s a 300mm front and a 230mm rear rotor along with a single-channel ABS.

