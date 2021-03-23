Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar RS200 - Interesting Drag & Rolling Race

Bajaj Auto has a firm grip in the 200cc segment thanks to the presence of the naked streetfighter Pulsar NS200 and its fully-faired sibling, the Pulsar RS200. Both these motorcycles offer fantastic performance that could put their competitors to shame. But what would happen if they are put up against each other for a drag and rolling race? Let’s find out in the video below.

We can see in the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber “Rough rider azam”, that the riders first conduct a drag race between the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. During the first few seconds of the race, both motorcycles are running right next to each other. Post 130km/h, it’s the RS200 which takes the lead, however, as the speeds cross 140km/h, the NS200 regains its position, continues to be ahead, and wins the race.

During the second drag race attempt, we see a similar starting. This time the Pulsar RS200 manages to leap ahead before hitting the 120km/h. It continues to lead until it reaches 140-142km/h. It seems that the bike’s rev-limiter is preventing the motorcycle to gain speed after that. This is when the Pulsar NS200 catches up and takes control of the race.

The riders also conduct a rolling race between the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. The motorcycles are ridden next to each other at 30km/h in 3rd gear and then the race begins. We can see in the video that the RS200 quickly takes the lead thanks to its good mid-range. It also manages to create a decent gap and reach speeds of over 140km/h. However, once again, it fails to go any faster and the NS200 overtakes it at 147km/h and wins the race.

If we talk about the specifications, both the motorcycles use a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which puts out 26.5PS of max power 9750rpm. However, the NS200 has 18.5Nm of peak torque whereas the RS200 has a bit more at 18.7Nm. Also, the naked Pulsar weighs 156kg, on the other hand, its fully-faired sibling tips the scale at 166kg.

