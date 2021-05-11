This Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Render is Inspired by Ducati Hypermotard 950

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the Indian motorcycle market. It’s among the first choices of many motorcycle customisers/modifiers as well as automotive artists. We’ve seen several impressive renderings of the NS200 in the past that digitally transformed the naked streetfighter into a motorcycle of a different genre. Today, we’ve come across yet another Pulsar NS200 render that has caught our attention. This digital portrait of the 200cc motorcycle appears to draw inspiration from the fantastic Ducati Hypermotard 950.

Created by an automotive artist that goes by the name Abin Designs on Instagram, this Bajaj Pulsar NS200 render is quite intriguing. Its side view has a silhouette of the Ducati Hypermotard 950. For instance, the front beak, half front fender, and USD front fork protectors seem to have been borrowed from the Ducati. The under-seat exhaust is eye-catching too, but it could have been aligned more properly. The artist has also tried to give this Pulsar NS200 render a taillamp similar to that of the Hypermotard 950.

Some of the other components that have been altered include redesigned belly pan, which now covers a larger portion of the engine, and tweaked fuel tank extensions which also act as the radiator shrouds. The tail tidy is also changed. We feel that the rear section would look sportier and cleaner with the rear tyre hugger removed.

To ensure that this render is instantly identifiable as that of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, the artist has kept intact several parts and features of the stock motorcycle. The aggressive-looking headlight, split seats, split pillion grab rails, side panels, frame, and rear cowls have been carried forward unchanged. Even the fuel tank is the same. While the clip-on handlebars are stock, they appear to have been raised a little and also accommodate knuckle guards.

Overall, we think that this digital representation of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 inspired by the Ducati Hypermotard 950 should be given good points. Wouldn’t you agree? Share your views in the comment section below.

