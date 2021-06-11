Can Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Beat Yamaha MT-15 in Top-End Drag Race?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 receives direct competition from the Yamaha MT-15. Both these naked motorcycles not only score well when it comes to looks, but they also pack in some good performance. For reference, the NS160 has 17.2 PS of max power whereas the MT-15’s engine churns out 18.5 PS. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see which one of these models would win in a top-end drag race? Well, the video below shows just that.

The footage has been uploaded by YouTuber “Rough rider azam”. It shows us two drag races between the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Yamaha MT-15. We can see that in the first attempt, the MT-15 gets a phenomenal launch which helps it to create a good gap from the NS160. The Yamaha continues to gain speed and during the entire race manages to touch a top speed of 134 kmph. On the other hand, the Pulsar NS160 rider tries to catch up with the MT-15 using slipstream, however, he isn’t close enough. He manages to achieve a top speed of 130 kmph but fails to win the race.

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. We can see in the video that this time, both bikes get off the mark almost together. But it is the Yamaha MT-15 that once again takes the lead. The gap between the two motorcycles increases gradually and there’s no chance for the Pulsar NS160 to get back into the race. The MT-15 reaches a top speed of 132 kmph whereas the Pulsar hovers between 127-130 kmph. Eventually, it is the Yamaha that wins the second race as well.

Clearly, the MT-15’s slightly more power helps it to achieve a higher top speed. However, it isn’t the only reason behind its victory. At 138kg, the Yamaha is much lighter than the Pulsar NS160 that tips the scale at 151kg.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently available in 3 colour options - Metallic Pearl White, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey - and costs INR 1,11,962*. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-15 retails at a starting price of INR 1,40,900* which will get you either the Dark Matte Blue or Metallic Black colour option. The funky and more attractive Ice Fluo-Vermillion livery will set you back by INR 1,41,900*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi