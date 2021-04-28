New Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Mileage Test - VIDEO

12PS and 11Nm - these are the power and torque figures respectively of the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Based on these numbers, the Pune-based two-wheeler giant says that the entry-level NS is the most powerful motorcycle in the 125cc segment. But what about the fuel efficiency of the bike? Well, let’s find it out in this video.

The fuel system of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is an electronic injection type. It’s a similar system that we’ve seen on other smaller capacity Bajaj Auto motorcycles like the CT100. We can see in the video that to test the mileage of the NS125, the rider has attached an external fuel reservoir to the motorcycle’s fuel system that contains 300ml of petrol. Before starting the test, he ensures that there’s no old fuel left in the system by trying to fire up the bike.

To achieve almost real-world-like fuel economy figures, the rider begins the test with a pillion on board. The odometer reading at this point says 7km. He rides around for a few minutes. We can see that the riding condition mostly involves open highway roads with the motorcycle doing varying speeds of 40-70km/h. After some time, the rider requests the pillion to get off. He then rides for a few more kilometres alone before picking up his pillion again.

Eventually, petrol in the external fuel reservoir is fully consumed. We can see in the footage that the rider tries to bring the motorcycle to life but fails. At this point, the odometer reading is 14km. This means that the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 covered an approximate distance of 4.66km in 100ml fuel. Hence, it would return a fuel economy of around 46.66km/l. However, we feel that the actual figure would differ by a few units.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is available in 4 colour options - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. The motorcycle is on sale for INR 93,690 (ex-showroom). Its main rival is the KTM 125 Duke.

