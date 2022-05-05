Bajaj Pulsar 250 Becomes The Fastest 250cc Bike to Reach 10K Sales Mark

Bajaj Auto has recently announced that the Pulsar 250 has achieved the 10,000 sales mark in less than six months since its launch. This is the fastest any 250-cc motorcycle has reached this sales milestone in the post-Bharat Stage VI (BSVI) era.

Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 250 in October 2021. The Pulsar brand, synonymous with sports biking in India, was launched on an entirely new platform with this offering and wowed the media and consumers alike.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 mirrors the evolution of the young Indian rider, who seeks a motorcycle of sporty character that offers the ‘thrill’ factor while being rideable in everyday conditions. It has won several ‘best motorcycle’ awards in the premium bike segment.

With the addition of the Pulsar 250, Bajaj Auto has added another weapon to its arsenal of robust and aspirational motorcycle offerings in the league of 250cc – a new engine displacement sweet spot for the thrill- and adventure-seeking riders.

For biking enthusiasts across the country, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is available at an attractive price of INR 1,43,680/- for the N250 and INR 1,44,979/- for the F250 (ex-showroom Delhi). It also comes in three exciting colour options – Techno Grey, Racing Red, and newly-launched Caribbean Blue.