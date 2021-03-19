Bajaj Pulsar 150 Looks Dope with Cafe Racer Themed Modifications

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the oldest products of the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer in the market. The Pulsar 150 is on sale even today, and it is one of the most affordable offerings of its class. All of these aspects help it to become a profit-making machine for the Bajaj. It is praised by the enthusiasts as well. However, modified examples of the Pulsar are an easy sight on the roads and on social media platforms. While the Pulsar 150 is a mere commuter motorcycle, owners can be seen modifying it to various configurations. This time around, we came across a neatly-modified example, which now dons a gorgeous cafe racer attire.

We came across this modified Bajaj Pulsar 150 via the YouTube video of MotoMahal. In the video, the host details the changes that have been performed on this Pulsar 150 to make it adopt the cafe racer theme. Talking of changes, the rear sub-frame has been modified to feature a single-seat setup. It also gets a fibreglass seat cowl behind the rider’s seat. Moreover, the fuel tank has been replaced by that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Right beneath the rider’s seat, a conical free-flow air filter can be seen. To let the engine exhale freely, an aftermarket double-barrel exhaust is used here.

The tuner has also replaced the conventional right-side-up telescopic forks with upside-down units borrowed from KTM. The front alloy wheel also comes from KTM, but the tuner has replaced the handlebars with clip-on units imported from Malaysia. With bar-end type rearview mirrors, the overall stance of this motorcycle looks forward biased. This modified example looks alluring. Besides, the regular headlamp of the Pulsar is binned for a custom neo-retro unit now. The black paint scheme with bronze speed strips looks dope too.

This modification job has been performed by Nitro Street. While it certainly looks appealing with these modifications, it now misses out on the practicality-quotient. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is currently on sale at a price tag of INR 1.00 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and it rivals the likes of Honda Unicorn and TVS Apache RTR 160. It comes with a 150 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 14 PS of peak power and 13.25 Nm of max torque.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.