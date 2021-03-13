Bajaj Pulsar 150 Instrument Console Updated for MY2021 [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets an updated instrument console for MY2021. Apart from that, a few other minor changes have also been implemented in the new model. As of now, it’s unclear whether these new features are limited only to the Twin Disc variant of the motorcycle or would be included in other trims as well. To know more about them, let’s have a look at the video below.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Instrument Console Updated Features

YouTuber The Bengal Rider shows the updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 instrument console in his video. We can see that while the overall design and shape remain the same as before, however, Bajaj Auto has added a few features to the system; there's a revised information layout. For example, the positions of the fuel level indicator, trip meter, and odometer have been changed.

As per the video, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 instrument cluster also shows information about the Average Fuel Economy and Instant Fuel Economy. Another interesting data here is the Distance to Empty. The analogue tachometer and blue background lighting have been left untouched. The updated instrument cluster of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 appears to be the same unit that the company has included in the 2021 Pulsar 220F.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Other New Features

The footage tells us that the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 also comes with a repositioned speedometer wire. This wire used to be connected to the front wheel in the previous model. However, in the new model, it has been linked to the rear wheel. Apart from that, the left side engine cover has been slightly redesigned.

Except for the aforementioned changes, nothing else has been changed. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 149.50cc single-cylinder engine which comes with 2 valves, twin spark, and fuel injection. It is capable of churning out 14PS of max power at 8500rpm and 13.25Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.

