Bajaj Pulsar 150 Gets 4 New Colours For MY2021 [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been given four new colour options for MY2021. Bajaj Auto might have taken this step to refresh things up a bit and, thus, lure in more buyers. It’s to be noted that the new paint schemes (red, white, blue, and black) have been introduced only with the Twin Disc variant of the 150cc motorcycle. Check them out in the video below.

This video has been uploaded by YouTuber Jet Wheels. The footage contains all the four new colours of the Bajaj Pulsar 150. A close observation of the video clip reveals that the white and black colour options have red and black graphics on the fuel tank, belly pan, rear cowl and headlight cowl. Similarly, the blue and red colour options have white and black graphics on the same parts. Apart from these similarities, all new paint schemes have a matte finish and feature faux carbon-fibre treatment on the side panels and front mudguard.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 colours also have a blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, and exhaust which add to the motorcycle’s sportiness and enhance its overall visual appeal. We find the new white paint scheme to be the most attractive option which would be able to rope in more customers. Which one do you like? Share your views with us in the comment section below.

While the Bajaj Pulsar 150’s new colour options have been completely revealed, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. The current model of the 150cc motorcycle is available in two paint choices - black/blue and black/red. It retails at INR 1,03,072 (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, expect the new colours to cost slightly more. Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has introduced the same new paint options for the 2021 Pulsar 180.

