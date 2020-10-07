What could be the Neuron, moniker that Bajaj Auto has trademarked?

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has filed a trademark for the moniker Neuron. This ignited some curiosity among the enthusiasts as to what it could actually be.

The patent description of the word Neuron reveals that it will be applicable for use for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, scooters, motorcycles, engines, and parts and components thereof. As a result, it would be too hard to guess what Bajaj Auto is planning to do with the moniker Neuron.

There are some speculations which suggest that Neuron could be some sort of a connected technology that Bajaj Auto would introduce in its future motorcycles. This isn’t really a brand-new concept because other manufacturers like TVS already provides a similar feature (SmartXonnect) in its select motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp also offers Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone-based turn-by-turn navigation with the XPulse 200.

Several other reports tell that the Neuron could be an all-new two-wheeler from the company. Bajaj Auto, which is one of the leading brands when it comes two-wheelers, is likely to name its future motorcycle Neuron. In fact, this moniker could also be used for a new electric scooter.

While it would be interesting to see for what exactly Bajaj Auto uses the moniker Neuron, there are chances that it might use it for absolutely nothing. Filing a trademark for a name does not exactly guarantee that it will turn out to be an actual product.

In other news, Bajaj Auto could introduce two new sporty colour options for the highly popular Pulsar NS 200. These new shades have been shown in one of the company’s latest videos which display professionals performing stunts on the naked motorcycle.

